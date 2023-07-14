FIRST ALERT: Storms and downpours over New England on Friday

The fire hose turns on us Friday. A stalled front will be the tripwire for storms and downpours Friday, with a focus on the late morning and afternoon for the most intense activity. The atmosphere is loaded with water, so the primary threat will be for flooding rain and heavy runoff from these storms. Keep your eyed peeled for standing and/or fast-moving water on the road and in neighborhoods throughout the day.

As the evening wears on, much of the activity will wane, with fog and humidity settling in overnight. While showers aren’t completely absent from the forecast Saturday, they will be less numerous, AND not as intense. We’re also seeing signs of a few peeks of sun in the afternoon, helping to boost us back to the low/mid 80s in most spots.

Round two hits Sunday. It’s another day of downpours and storms (no surprise) as the upper atmosphere gets a recharge. In some cases, this may be more intense than Friday, as an enormous train of water vapor sweeps in from just offshore of the Eastern Seaboard. Translated: There may be flooding.

We’ll get another break on Monday before the storms fire again on Tuesday.

Frustrating pattern, no doubt. We’re looking everywhere for signs it may be breaking, but the signals remain strong for it to continue (on and off) for the next 10 days.