FIRST ALERT: Strong to Severe Thunderstorms, Possible Tornado Friday

The weather team has issued a First Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms late Friday afternoon and evening.

Summer warmth has expanded over much of New England with temperatures into the 70s over the Champlain Valley with a few towns getting closer to 80 degrees in the Merrimack Valley while it's still in the 50s and 60s in Maine and northern New Hampshire.

That's a front with an area of low pressure riding along, so as it heads east it will trigger the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening.

The sunshine we have seen is adding fuel to the fire, which will ignite scattered storms mainly between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The main threat is for damaging wind gusts, but these storms could also produce lightning and downpours. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out either.

We should see the squall line weaken as it moves southeast and we lose daytime heating, with downpours along the South Coast closer to midnight.

Behind the rain we have a nice weekend with increasing sunshine for tomorrow with highs in the 70s away from the coast, closer to 60 degrees at the beach with a light onshore breeze.

It will be fair and dry tomorrow night with low temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

High pressure to our east and low pressure to our west will generate more of a significant wind from the east and southeast Sunday, with a little bit cooler weather and increasing clouds. But the day should be mostly dry with high in the 60s, again cooler at the beach.

Rain develops Sunday night and could become heavy at times Monday. We have issued a First Alert on Monday for the possibility of some localized flooding if the rain potential exceeds 2 inches.

We're also watching the possibility of an early-season tropical or subtropical storm, which could be named "Arthur" off the Florida Coast. That storm may try and move north but it looks to stay away from New England though it may still increase wave heights and wind along the coast.

It now looks like that storm may drift back toward the south Tuesday and Wednesday with improving weather and a warming trend as seen in our First Alert 10-day forecast.