forecast

FIRST ALERT: Temps Still Feel at Least -25° Across New England, But Warm-Up's Coming

With no doubt, temperatures are the coldest north of the Merrimack Valley and the Monadnock Region.

By Tevin Wooten

NBC Universal, Inc.

Arctic air strengthened and peaked early Saturday morning, with the coldest air in nearly 7 years.

The sun is out, but that doesn’t help, as temperatures remain feeling 25 to 50 degrees below 0 across New England.

With no doubt, temperatures are the coldest north of the Merrimack Valley and the Monadnock Region.

Officials are urging people to take precautions, check on their neighbors and call 911 if you see an unhoused person outside.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Rapid warming takes place through Saturday afternoon after winds subside and relax. The end of Saturday will be substantially warmer than how the day started.

Sunday will be even warmer. High temperatures approach the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. The thaw continues for much of the extended outlook with the peak of the warmth arriving Wednesday and Thursday.

More on the cold weather

Massachusetts 13 hours ago

Over 19,000 Without Power as Temps Hit Historic Lows in New England

mbta Feb 3

People Relying on MBTA Amid Extremely Cold Weather

New Hampshire 22 hours ago

Mt. Washington Observatory's Cat Is Grumpy, But Not From the -32° Temperature

This article tagged under:

forecast
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us