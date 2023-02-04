FIRST ALERT: Temps Still Feel at Least -25° Across New England, But Warm-Up's Coming

Arctic air strengthened and peaked early Saturday morning, with the coldest air in nearly 7 years.

The sun is out, but that doesn’t help, as temperatures remain feeling 25 to 50 degrees below 0 across New England.

With no doubt, temperatures are the coldest north of the Merrimack Valley and the Monadnock Region.

Officials are urging people to take precautions, check on their neighbors and call 911 if you see an unhoused person outside.

Rapid warming takes place through Saturday afternoon after winds subside and relax. The end of Saturday will be substantially warmer than how the day started.

Sunday will be even warmer. High temperatures approach the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. The thaw continues for much of the extended outlook with the peak of the warmth arriving Wednesday and Thursday.