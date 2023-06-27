FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms, downpours drench region Tuesday morning

Storms hammered some parts of southern New England Monday, while sparing others. The difference was stark. Not a grunion of rain in Metrowest, but over 2 inches in Pepperell and over an inch in the Merrimack Valley – much of it falling within a half hour.

We’re finding some downpours Tuesday morning, then another long pause in the afternoon as we attempt to time the rain bursts and storms circulating around a very large storm center over the Great Lakes. As with any storm timing, the precise hits and moments for rain are adjusted every couple of hours depending on which storms are dominate and which are fading.

Suffice it to say, with so much humidity in the air, these will be drenching storms. Thankfully, although the pattern is stuck, the storms are moving. So any intense rain will hit and move off. That said, if you’re hit by more than one storm, chances are you may see flooding. For that reason, stay alert and don’t drive into flooded intersections or attempt to cross into ponding water.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

We’ll stay in this cycle through Wednesday, then get a chance to dry out at the tail end of the week. Temps hover around 80 for the foreseeable future.