FIRST ALERT: Storms expected Tuesday, moving in during the afternoon and evening

The heat is lurking in the coming days, but for the time being, our focus returns to the storm threat.

Highs top out in the mid-80s Tuesday, as a weak weather system approaches from the west. Storms should start firing in western New England by early afternoon, and slowly work to the coast by evening. While this isn’t a perfect setup for severe weather, we know that even with limited energy, we can get some strong storms rolling. We’ll stay focused on the track and intensity of any wayward cells.

This isn’t the weather system to bring us relief from the heat and humidity. On the contrary, both will build in the days to come. We should near 90 degrees Wednesday, and be in the low to mid 90s both Thursday and Friday. With the combination of the heat and humidity making it feel like 100 degrees, this will be one of those “take it slow and drink plenty of liquids” kind of stretches.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Storms MOSTLY go into hiatus with the heat, with the only threat coming on Thursday. After Friday, the heat will break a bit. Storms could flare again Saturday afternoon, but this particular front promises relief by the end of the weekend and early next week. Yes, you read that right. A drop in BOTH heat and humidity is coming. And that’s something we can all rally around.