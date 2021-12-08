FIRST ALERT: Wednesday Snow Showers Could Lead to Slick Roads

While anticipation for the snow may keep you staring at the skies all day, I’m here to you it’s not worth it. Not only is this “storm” hardly a storm, but it’s also not going to get going until after dark.

Temps around 40 will preclude any snow accumulation until that point. Even then, we’re not seeing a lot in the way of precipitation during the daylight hours anyway, so kick back and enjoy the steel gray overcast.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The bigger takeaway from this event will be the freeze up later tonight as the skies clear. Roads will remain wet, so any standing water will freeze and could possibly create some slick spots.

The snowfall accumulations are paltry into the night. Model data has swayed from as much as 4” in spots to as little as bare ground.

Seems like a coating to 1” should cover this, accounting for the fact that much of the snow that flies (if any at all for some) will melt on contact for the first couple of hours of the event. All of it should wind down after midnight, with clearing and aforementioned cold scooting in right behind.

We’re onto the warmer part of the forecast in the longer range. Chilly Thursday forecast will turn to a somewhat milder Friday as a warm front moves through.

Saturday setup sounds familiar: gusty winds, mild air and late day downpours. 60s return for a visit, but they won’t be the only ones on the 10 day forecast. A stretch of outrageously warm air should make for an interesting lead up Christmas late next week.

Careful on the walkways tomorrow morning.