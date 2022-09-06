FIRST ALERT: Wet Weather Conditions to Impact Both Commutes Tuesday

Rain continues to fall across much of the region as a stalled out frontal boundary slowly sags southward over us. Both commutes will be impacted with wet weather, puddles, ponding of water on the roads at times and reduced visibility – and for those reasons, we remain in a First Alert Tuesday.

Rainfall amounts have been highly variable; expect an additional half an inch to an inch or so of rain by the end of Tuesday. Chances are good we’ll see some improvement when the new drought monitor is issued this Thursday as this event has served to at least give a much-needed boost to local water supplies, but there will still be a sizeable gap to fill.

We start to dry out Tuesday night, and Wednesday brings breaks of sun, although a lingering shower or two is possible. In my opinion, it’s worth having the umbrella on standby incase you have to dodge a few raindrops.

After that, a new area of high pressure builds into the Northeast, providing us a beautiful stretch of weather for the end of the week through the weekend; expect high temperatures in the 70s and 80s and comfortable humidity levels.

Our team sees a chance for showers in the first half of next week, Monday or Tuesday, depending upon the timing of an incoming disturbance and associated cold front, but otherwise our current shot of rain should be the most meaningful rain we’ll have for the next 10 days.