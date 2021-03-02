FIRST ALERT: Wind Gusts Up to 60 mph Keep Feels-Like Temps Below Zero

Hopefully you didn’t put your winter clothing away. This morning wind chills are below zero.

Wind gusts were up near 60 mph in some places Monday night, causing thousands to lose power across the region. The National Weather Service - Boston reported a wind gust of 62 mph at Worcester Airport.

[11 PM] Here's a look at the power outage map across Massachusetts. An arctic front is moving through Southern New England tonight, producing strong northwest winds. Highest observed gusts so far include 62 mph at Worcester Airport and 60 mph at Westfield-Barnes Airport. #mawx pic.twitter.com/Z7Ert1g0d4 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 2, 2021

Winds relax during the afternoon so there won’t be as much bite.

In Massachusetts alone, there were more than 45,000 customers without power as of 4 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Temperatures will quickly warm as we go into the day on Wednesday. Quiet weather will prevail. Temperatures in the next 24 hours may double or even triple.

Highs on Wednesday will reach the upper 40s and low 50s. We will see a slight setback again for the end of the week with temperatures back down into the 30s and 40s.

The weather through the weekend will be fairly quiet with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures into the 40s most days. Next week the quiet stretch continues.

We're expecting very little if any rain or over the next seven to 10 days. If you're looking for sustained warmth, midweek next week temperatures will likely reach the mid to high 50s.