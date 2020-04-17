FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix to Bring Snow to Parts of New England Overnight

We had a cool and breezy day with lots of sunshine across the northeast. There were a few upslope snow showers thanks to the daytime heating.

A larger system continues to track in from the Midwest bringing decent snow totals across central New England tonight. We have a First Alert for tonight through Saturday morning for the snow.

The wintry mix spreads from west to east across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and southern Vermont and New Hampshire and switches to snow around midnight.

It will snow heavy enough from midnight to daybreak, that even though temperatures overnight won't be too cold, we will still get decent accumulation. In areas that have 2 inches or more forecast, watch for slick spots to develop on the roads too.

Most of this accumulation will be on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Once the sun comes up Saturday morning, most of the accumulation will be over with. The entire storm moves out by mid-morning.

Snow totals will be a coating to 1 inch in central Rhode Island and Connecticut through Cape Cod, and a coating to 1 inch across central Vermont and New Hampshire. Two to four inches of snow will be widespread from Boston to Providence to just north of Hartford. Four to six inches of snow is likely across the Berkshires and Worcester Hills and that is where we expect a few power outages to be.

The snow and wintry mix will all move out for Saturday afternoon, but with a northeast wind, don't count on a clear afternoon. The clouds will be stubborn and some may produce sprinkles or flurries in the early afternoon before drier air moves in.

Sunday is our day! Spring temperatures return on a strong southwest breeze. Highs reach the low to mid-60s with sunshine.

Our nice weather is short-lived as a cold front sweeps in from the northwest. This cold front will actually help to keep a coastal storm offshore. The storm will be large enough to bring in scattered rain for southeastern New England on early Monday.

By afternoon, we will dry off and reach highs in the 50s. Tuesday brings another round of scattered rain south and light snow north. Then the next system should hold off until sometime for the end of the week. Temperatures remain near normal through next week, with a possible warming trend by next weekend.