First significant rain since September could hit later this week

It’s finally coming into view. Our first significant rain since late September looks like it will hit by Thursday as a developing storm sweeps into New England.

Of course, now that I’ve committed to that, it probably won’t happen. That’s essentially how our weather has operated over the last few months. We see some signs of a break in the pattern, only to revert to the dry, warm weather with mere sprinkles at best.

But this one is different. There’s a solid connection to the Gulf of Mexico. The storm that eventually evolves will be around for at least a couple of days, giving us a chance for showers into Friday – and perhaps some higher elevation snow in western/northern New England.

Odds are playing in our favor too. Theres at least a 50% chance of a half inch of rain. Those are odds we haven’t seen in a LONG time.

Temperatures will be on the mild side for one last day today. Our 60s fall to 50s in the coming days, with some 40s likely by the end of the week.

Enjoy yours and check back for updates as the storm inches closer.