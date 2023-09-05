First week of September brings summery heat

While Labor Day typically marks the unofficial end of summer, Mother Nature is reminding us why it isn’t over, until it’s over. Summer-like heat lurks through much of the week, and will very unassuming, especially for this time of year.

It’s important to remember that heat is the number one weather-related killer. While daytime highs are high, overnight lows are still warm too, this doesn’t allow the human body to cool off as effectively on its own, requiring additional mechanisms like air conditioning. Checking on elderly neighbors and those without A/C is warranted.

High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are in the lower 80s, with heat index values in the upper 80s. Spots of fog will creep in both Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning from midnight through 8 a.m. across the Outer Cape, Islands and areas of Bristol County to the South Coast. Thursday, the heat tightens its grip with highs in the upper 80s, to low 90s. While it’s hot, fall is a season of transition, so the temperature swings aren’t too abnormal. The average last 90-degree day in Boston for a calendar year, is Aug. 24, but the latest in a calendar year, on record is Oct. 12, 1954.

Friday’s heat will succumb to clouds and isolated showers, with the pinnacle of the rain on Saturday and Sunday. The weekend’s rain doesn’t appear to be a washout either day, but the upcoming complex will be slow to go. It will transition life back to normal with highs in the 60s and 70s next week.