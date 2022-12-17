First Winter Storm of the Season Winding Down in New England

The first winter storm of the season wraps up gradually on Saturday. Improvement will take place shortly after sunrise.

As advertised, rainfall totals were near an inch and a half across the Boston metro and Southern New England.



The leftover rainfall will get many locations to the two inch mark by morning. As cooler air settles in Saturday around sunrise, it’s possible a few flurries spread through Essex, Middlesex and Norfolk counties. Because ground temperatures are warmer, accumulating snow is not expected.

The downpours overnight left some big puddles on the roads and the rain is still limiting visibility this morning.

Seasonable temperatures and pleasant conditions are expected to last through much of next week. Holiday travel is advised through Wednesday.

Later next week, conditions look favorable for another large coast-to-coast storm. While it’s too early to lay out specifics, it does appear that this system will impact much of the region with another dose of heavy rain and snow.

Strong winds and wind chills in the 20s

The wind will continue to remain strongest at the coast, gusting 40-50 mph. Saturday behind the storm center, gusts to 40 mph will be common, with a few higher gusts possible on Cape Cod in particular. Sunday brings a bit less wind but certainly a blustery feel. Wind chill values will be running in the 20s for most Sunday afternoon.

Tracking another storm for next week

Otherwise, it’ll be a chilly but quiet stretch of weather from Saturday afternoon through midweek next week, before the next storm takes shape and once again holds potential to be a coastal storm of either snow or rain. This storm is one our First Alert Team has shared with you all week. What’s yet to be determined, of course, is storm track, exact intensity and, therefore, impacts from rain and snow. At this point, we know there’s a lot of energy involved so the potential for a powerful storm is there for Thursday night into Friday the 23. White Christmas anyone?