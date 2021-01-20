Flurries and Snow Showers Stick Around Through Friday in New England

Waves of snow showers or flurries stick around in the forecast as little disturbances pass through the northeast.

Watch around southeastern Massachusetts Wednesday evening for snow showers that put down quick coatings of accumulation to around one inche. A cold pool of air aloft will create instability around sunset and this is why we see additional snow showers develop.

Upslope snow showers also continue for the mountains, adding another inch or so of snow for ski areas. Temperatures will cool down for Wednesday night and tomorrow with lows in the single digits, teens to 20s and highs Thursday in the low 30s to 20 north.

Another shortwave moves through for Thursday and will again bring snow showers across parts of New England -- mainly north. Another inch or two is possible in higher terrain.

A front stalls over New England with an area of low pressure moving along it on Friday. Another round of snow showers for ski areas and a light wintry mix south will be expected. As this system heads offshore, colder air will follow.

The mountains of Vermont will repeatedly see snow showers through the weekend, while the rest of New England will be dry. Temperatures will only be in the single digits, teens to 20s south for both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday night into Monday another front slides in and will linger through possibly Tuesday. This brings more spotty snow showers into the forecast.

That offshore storm Tuesday that may have given southern New England snow looks to be a miss for now. But that can still change, so we will keep watch.