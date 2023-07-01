Foggy morning turns to partly sunny Saturday in New England

Dry air is turning humid again as a new weather develops.

It will take time to make it to New England, so the first half of the weekend will be dry. It’s a foggy start Saturday morning as humidity increases and temperatures drop.

For early travelers, visibility is near half a mile, or less in many Cape communities and the Islands, and lower lying areas. As the fog lifts, sunshine returns bringing highs to the upper

70s and low 80s again. Sunday morning turns cloudy with the next weather system overhead. Even a few sprinkles are likely around sunrise, but the real rain arrives later that evening, and throughout Monday morning.

This will be aligned with a warm front bringing the bulk of the rain for the foreseeable future. Midday Monday will feature breaks and opportunities for outdoor activities before Tuesday’s rain.

It’s never easy to talk about rain on the Fourth of July, but this isn’t all too bad. The latest trend has been that pockets of isolated showers appear Midday, but gives way to dry air by Tuesday night.

It's not set in stone, so keep checking forecasts. If you are outdoors, be aware that thunderstorms may appear any time this weekend, and beyond!