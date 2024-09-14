Mostly sunny skies in New England on Saturday

Hooray! The weekend is here, and we’re tracking some great weather in the Greater Boston area and very little rain in sight, for now.

As we move through this Saturday, a patch or two of early morning fog is possible. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly sunny skies for much of the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s along the coast and the lower 80s inland. You might notice a little more humidity in the air as well today. Then, tonight, we’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and lows in the low 60s.

By Sunday morning, patchy fog is again possible, but much of the day will feature nice conditions. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 70s. A few low 80s are possible way from the coast.

Much of our area will feel warmer weather early next week. We’ll see highs in the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday under mostly sunny skies.

If you’re looking for some wet weather, keep your fingers crossed. There is a little glimmer of hope and when I say little, I mean just that.

That hope arrives by Thursday as an area of high pressure locked over New England finally loosens its grip, allowing for some tropical moisture from the Carolinas to push toward our area. That means, we’ll have a slightly better chance of seeing some rain, especially over parts of southern New England on Thursday and possibly on Friday. We have several days to fine tune the forecast a bit.

By next weekend, though, our temperatures fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s, just in time for the first day of fall, which is next Sunday.