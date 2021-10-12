Foggy Start Tuesday as the Region Enters a Warm Stretch

We did our part with great weather and the Sox did theirs! Go Sox!

Monday wrapped up with gorgeous weather and amazing enthusiasm. After an extraordinary Boston Marathon, the Red Sox pulled off a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays under mostly clear skies and cool temps in the lower 60s.

We continue to indulge in this amazing stretch of dry and warmer weather after the fog burning off this morning. Get your sunglasses ready and shorts for the afternoons. This is all due to the courtesy of a high pressure system that will continue to dominate through the rest of the week.

Our temperatures will start out each day in the mid to upper 50s and head into the 70s. Overnight lows will be on the cool side, which is great news for our foliage.

Sunny days and cool nights lead to brighter colors of the leaves. We are peaking foliage season over northern New England and some color is already popping up along Route 2 to the Merrimack Valley.

As for the rest of the week, the attention turns to milder weather. This is no mini-warmup, either. We’re in if for the long haul. What’s interesting about this is that it comes without any wet weather.

Sure, we have a small chance at a shower on Wednesday, and our temps will likely take a (small) hit on Thursday as a front passes through, but after that, we’re primed for near 80 degrees by the end of the week and the beginning of next weekend.

A cold front may put an end to this gorgeous stretch. Showers will roll in late Saturday into the overnight hours ahead of the cold front. Once this system pushes through, our temperatures will drop, back to a more seasonable mid to upper 60s.

Showers, as of now, are looking to exit the region early Sunday morning. For now, let’s enjoy this beautiful weather.