Following Cold Weekend in New England, Unsettled Start to the Week

We saw another cold day across the six state region as high pressure continued to keep us mostly dry and storm free. Noticeably absent Sunday was the bitter cold wind chills that we saw Saturday; it looks like we won’t have to deal with those extremes for a while as the upcoming week features normal to above normal temperatures, for a change!

Clouds will be on the increase overnight south which helps keep temperatures from plummeting into infinity like we saw the past couple nights. Central and especially northern areas will see clouds increasing late, which will allow temperatures to drop quickly once again. Lows bottom out in the teens south, single digits to around 10 degrees in central and northern areas.

Low pressure will develop off the mid-Atlantic coast Monday and track off the New England coastline Monday night and into Tuesday. Normally, we’d be talking about snow for most of the area with the track this storm is taking, however, a southerly flow ahead of the storm will allow for temperatures to be mild enough to support rain along the coast.

Precipitation will be breaking out from south to north (snow interior/rain coast) late Monday morning into the early afternoon hours and continue into Tuesday night.

Though it may be mixed with snow at the onset around the Boston area, it should change to plain rain during the day. Overall, it looks like a minor event as the bulk of the precipitation from this system stays offshore and there's a lack of cold air to support a widespread snow event.

The focus overnight Monday will be across northern Massachusetts, into New Hampshire and Maine, where it will be cold enough to support mostly snow. This is where we are expecting several inches of snow as our inhouse forecast model is suggesting, with the highest totals in the 6-8” range across Maine. Stay tuned!

