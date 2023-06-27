For some, Tuesday afternoon will be quieter than stormy morning

Tuesday flips the script a bit from what New England is used to for a summer day — rather than seeing the most showers and thunder during the afternoon, southern and eastern New England saw the most action early in the morning, and will find passing showers, downpours and thunder occasionally through the early afternoon before quieting later in the day.

Northern and eastern New England – even central New Hampshire and Massachusetts – won’t be in the same situation, as scattered thunder will erupt during the afternoon to evening for you, but elsewhere, the morning downpours and thunder actually have helped to warm the air thousands of feet aloft, diminishing the cold sky contrast needed for effective thunderstorm development.

Humidity remains elevated for one and all, with a continued southerly breeze, and the deep flow of southerly wind through thousands of feet of atmosphere will steer another few disturbances into New England from the Mid-Atlantic later Tuesday evening, overnight Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. That will renew the chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm in southeast New England, while the daytime storms farther north and west slowly taper into the overnight, but may result in a few new pockets of flash flooding on already saturated ground of northern New England — particularly Vermont and New Hampshire.

Aside from an early morning shower or downpour in southeast New England, Wednesday returns to a more typical summer setup, with the greatest chance of thunder during the afternoon to early evening, especially highest inland. In fact, with enough breaks of sun to push temperatures over 80 in some communities, northern, central and western New England, in particular, very well may have enough atmospheric energy available for thunderstorm growth that a few severe thunderstorms may develop with large hail and locally damaging wind gusts.

Thursday and Friday feature a few subtle but important changes to the atmosphere. Humidity decreases a little, the temperature aloft increases a little, and atmospheric energy declines. All of this equates to more and longer periods of sun, and more isolated showers and thunder during the afternoon. In fact, it’s possible much of New England remains relatively storm-free Friday with only sparse storm coverage. Similar optimism continues for Saturday in much of southern and eastern New England, though a new approaching disturbance aloft will likely mean scattered afternoon thunder for northern and western communities, then an increase in showers and storms for all of New England Sunday and Monday.

At this point, our First Alert Team remains fairly optimistic for Independence Day – while we wouldn’t go so far as to promise no storms in the forecast, we can say with confidence the pattern looks more favorable, with a faster, flatter jet stream likely to mean weaker disturbances for the 4th and 5th, which is likely to equate to a lower chance of showers and thunderstorms and somewhat warmer temperatures into the 80s. We’ll keep you posted!