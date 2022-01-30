Forecast: Low Temps Give Way to Warmer Weather as Week Goes on

We are finally enjoying a calm day, sunny skies and not a drop of rain or flurry.

But if you’re still having to clean up the snow in your driveway or backyard… make sure you go out well prepared.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Bundle up and grab your gloves because our temperatures Sunday evening will feel like the single digits and we’ll be dropping even more during the overnight hours.

Below zero will be the wind chill for the western and northern areas as we get ready for our work week. Fortunately, we won’t be dealing with the strong wind gusts anymore.

As our temperatures rise to the 30s Monday, we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies.

But Tuesday will bring the slight chance for some ocean-effect snow showers in Cape Ann and southeastern New Hampshire.

After having a rise in temperatures to the 30s for Wednesday (finally reaching near average temperatures for this time of the year), we’ll be watching the chance for some snow late night into Thursday morning for the northern states.

This system will be pushing in the snow showers south, increasing the potential for having a wintry mix for western Massachusetts and the southern states.

Our highs on Thursday will climb to the upper 40s and reach 50s for some, while another drop awaits for next weekend in our Exclusive 10-day forecast.