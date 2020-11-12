Forecast: Rain, Cold Front Persists Through Friday

November 6 through November 11, 2020 is going down as the warmest second week of November in our lifetime in New England. Many all-time November records have been broken, along with the number of days we broke 70 degrees for the month of November. The records break those set in a number of different years, most recently 2015, 2002, 1975, 1938.

One exceptional record we did not break is the high for the month of November in Boston, still stands at 83° November 2, 1950.

A cold front from Canada slowly passed north to south across New England last night and this morning, and is now stalling along the south coast this afternoon.

Waves of low pressure along the front are now bringing periods of rain to central and southern New England for the rest of the day. The temperature maxed out in the 60s this morning in Southern new England and in now cooling through the 50s. Temperatures are holding near 50 degrees north where it is brighter to where the Canadian border.

To our south we have ongoing flooding in parts of the middle Atlantic states from Virginia to North Carolina. And even further south and that the remnant of tropical storm Eta is moving east of Georgia this afternoon.

Ultimately Eta will reform off Nova Scotia tomorrow night, but the bulk of its energy stays south and offshore. Nevertheless increasing high-pressure in south eastern Canada and these low pressure systems off Cape Cod will result in a called Northeast wind through Friday afternoon.

Tonight should dry out in Northern New England, with a low temperature in your 32°, and southern New England rain should taper to fog and drizzle with a little temperature in the 40s. Tomorrow is very simulator with. Of rain and southern and eastern New England, colder though with a high temperature in the 40s.

Dryer air comes in for the weekend, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday high temperature in the 40s to low 50s. Frost in a freeze is likely with a clear sky Saturday night, before clouds racing on Sunday. A powerful low pressure system will drive through the Great Lakes states on Sunday bringing wind and rain here late Sunday and Sunday night. The patriots game looks wet and windy with temperatures rising through the 50s.

