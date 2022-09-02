Forecast: Showers Could Impact Your Labor Day Plans

After a really cool and crisp start to the day, our temperatures are heating up nicely. Some lows dropped to the 40s in southern New England, with Escourt Station, Maine reaching 35! Temps reach the upper 70s inland, low 70s at the coast thanks to a sea breeze with full sunshine.

High pressure remains in control for the front half of the Labor Day holiday weekend. Another cool night, and chilly morning starts us off Saturday with lows again dipping to the 40s and 50s. Then we continue to stay comfy with low humidity for Saturday afternoon. The clouds increase a bit, but that’s not an issue for any beachgoers or boaters. Highs return to the 80s, 70s at the coast with some sea breezes.

A cold front approaches from the northwest on Sunday, with northern New England experiencing a few thunderstorms first by afternoon. Then, southern New England will see scattered storms by late afternoon through evening. As more showers develop along the front, this system stalls over or just near southern New England. We are on the northern side of the stationary front for Monday so we see an easterly and onshore flow. Highs go from the mid 80s Sunday, to the low 70s at best on Monday. Much of the day will be spent in the 60s on the coast for Labor Day, with clouds and scattered showers.

Our stationary front meanders just to our south but may give us another wave of light rain into Tuesday with more clouds, an east breeze and highs in the low 70s. The front finally moves out by Wednesday with sunshine and high pressure returning. Temps slowly go up from the mid 70s midweek, to the low 80s into next weekend. We stay dry until the next weekend, with now a lower chance for any big warmups. Stay tuned!