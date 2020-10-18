Forecast: Sunny, Crisp Start to Week

We had a nice recovery from a frosty start this morning, the cold this morning we’ve had since last season for parts of Southeastern New England, but this afternoon with sunshine through thin clouds we reached 60° in many locations.It’s a high-pressure system that brought the chilly air in behind yesterday‘s storm, and this high-pressure system should take care of us for another day.

Tonight should not be as cold with a little bit of a breeze and a few clouds mixing in, with low temperature in the 30s north, and 40s south with some spotty frost.

Tracking a couple of weather systems aimed at New England tomorrow, our front coming out is from the west, and a weak drop of low pressure over the ocean coming at us from the east.

So the squeeze play is on with dimming sunshine and a chance of a few showers across western and northern New England by afternoon, with a high temperature generally in the 50s to mid 60s.A week with a low pressure develops across the front that stalls in New England tomorrow night with a chance of rain for much of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine tomorrow night into early Tuesday.

That front will stall over New England all week long, make for a very challenging temperature and precipitation forecast Wednesday into the weekend.There’s a chance of low clouds and cooler air coming in off of the ocean Wednesday, with a better chance that we have a breeze back from the south west and warmer weather again Thursday and Friday.

The next significant front may come in during the weekend keeping it a little dicey next Saturday and Sunday, as seen in our first alert 10 day forecast.