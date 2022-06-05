Forecast: Sunshine and Warm Temperatures Today and Tomorrow

High pressure will provide an amazing day across the region with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures along with low humidity.

Other than a couple “pop up” showers and storms across northern Maine, the rest of the region will enjoy temperatures in the 70s with slightly cooler temperatures along the immediate coastline where sea breezes develop. Definitely want to reach for the sunblock and drink plenty of water if heading out to the beaches and pools.

Mostly clear skies will lead to some cool temperatures across inland locations with lows dropping into the 40s once again. The rest of the region will see lows in the low to mid 50s with a light westerly breeze.

The work week starts out dry with lots of sunshine Monday morning along with some afternoon clouds. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s inland, with slightly cooler temperatures along the coastline as winds turn onshore.

Tuesday is looking slightly warmer with more in the way of clouds as well as an uptick in humidity as winds turn more out of the south ahead of a frontal system which will arrive late Tuesday night bringing some much needed rain showers along with it.

Wednesday is looking wet with periods of rain as well as the possibility for some rumbles of thunder. Conditions will remain unsettled Thursday with showers decreasing during the course of the day.