forecast

Forecast: Tuesday Night Brings New England's Heaviest Chance for Rain

It will be followed by more cold nights later this week, with another frosty night or freezing temperatures near the Boston area by Thursday morning

By Pamela Gardner

NBC Universal, Inc.

The heaviest rain chances for our region all week are coming Tuesday evening as a system moves through. 

Most of the rain is confined to southeastern New England and will move out by dawn Wednesday. We're only looking at 0.1 to 0.2 inches of rain at most. Then, the low temperatures drop to the 20s and 30s.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Even in Boston we will have patchy frost as lows drop to the mid-30s. Bring in any tropical or potted plants you would like to save!

Weather Stories

Weather 5 hours ago

After a Quiet Weekend, Colder Temperatures Are Coming This Week

forecast 16 hours ago

Cold Front Hits Tuesday, Kicks Off Stretch of Cooler Temps

More cold nights are ahead this week, with another frosty night or freezing temperatures near the Boston area by Thursday morning. The growing season will finally come to an end for all after this week, which is much later than usual.

High pressure takes over for midweek through most of the weekend. High temperatures remain in the upper 40s to low 50s through the start of next week.

A storm system passes way to our south Friday, and another storm system passes again to our south on Sunday. We will watch those storms closely, but for now enjoy a very quiet, November 10-day forecast!

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherNew Englandrainfrost
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us