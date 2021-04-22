Wind to Keep Temps Low Into Friday in New England Before Weekend Warm-Up

This evening, after we saw snow falling in the Boston area, we continue to see a few sprinkles from the clouds in southern New England, a few flurries in the Berkshires and Torrington Hills (lake effect), and snow showers in the North Country.

Wind chills are still in the 20s and 30s this evening. Tonight our lows will be in the 20s north and 30s to the south.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

We can’t get rid of the gusty west wind until Saturday, so wind chills again tomorrow morning could be as low as 10-20 degrees.

The snow showers taper across northern Maine tomorrow as high pressure briefly builds in. A mix of clouds and sunshine will help to warm us into the low 60s as the westerly wind slowly relaxes late.

On Saturday, our wind direction changes and will be from the south, and that, combined with sunshine, will warm us up to the 60s and low 70s. This is going to be our pick of the weekend for sure.

Sunday brings us another coastal storm that passes to our south Sunday into Monday morning. This means a raw, windy and rainy day and night as the storm passes by. We need good soaking rains periodically as drought conditions expand across the northeast week by week. This system should bring half and inch to an inch of rain accumulation and mainly for southern New England and in Maine. Some mixing will occur in the mountains, but this is a mostly rain event.

Next week we have a dry stretch settling in and warming temperatures. Highs go from the 60s to the 70s by midweek as a dome of heat builds in across the eastern U.S. This dome of heat associated with a high pressure center is so strong that it should keep rain away from us until possible the next weekend. Stay tuned to the NBC10 Boston First Alert weather team for updates.

A shift towards making farming more sustainable as climate change and weather affect soil and food production.