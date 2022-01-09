FIRST ALERT: Freezing Rain, Dropping Temps Lead to Slick Roads

Not the ideal roads you’d like for traveling this afternoon. We continue to follow the slippery roads across the north and west. If you’re able to avoid driving this afternoon, it’s best you stay in.

Our road temperatures continue near freezing, and as more freezing rain will fall west of Worcester this evening through the afternoon, the roads will be glazed; ice covered sidewalks and untreated roads will be our biggest threat.

Ice accumulations may add up to .10-.25” in the west, while already dozens of spin outs and accidents were reported this morning and early afternoon in areas where freezing rain has fallen.

While our highs reached the low 40s today, our wind chills remain in the 20s and low 30s with the 40+ wind gusts. A gale warning will also continue in effect through Monday due to the high seas reaching 5-7 feet and near 9 offshore.

Inland we’ll watch temperatures drop to the low 20s tonight with highs in the upper 20s tomorrow and a significant drop of temperatures by Tuesday as artic air moves in and retreats until Wednesday.

Our highs on Tuesday will remain in the teens for the “warmest spots” and highs will even remain in the single digits for the far northern country in VT, NH & ME near the Canadian border. If you’re planning on outdoor activities for

Tuesday, you might want to reconsider using several layers and making sure you use a hat, protection for your ears and mouth. Tuesday night will be bitter as lows will also drop to single digits with some areas having a wind chill below 0 F.

We’ll see precipitation coming back by the end of the week towards Thursday with temperatures recuperating into the low 30s by the later half of the work week as well.

Stay warm and drive safely.