Freezing temperatures expected in Boston area for first time this season

The first freeze of the season for Boston is on tap for Sunday.

This is within a week of the average first freeze, so we are right on target. Temperatures Sunday will stay chilly with bright, sunny skies and highs around 45.

Another freezing morning in the upper 20s and low 30s is expected Monday.

Along the way, we are staying dry and clear. By Monday, we start to gain a few clouds as a low pressure will move over northern New England.

Impacts will be minimal, possibly bringing a quick shower overnight into Tuesday and increasing wind gusts as it moves away through the day Tuesday.

Both Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s.

By Thursday, we begin an upward climb to above normal temperatures. We will be going from 29 Monday morning to the 60s Thursday and Friday afternoons.

This upcoming week will be dry and quiet for the most part. Rain chances increase Saturday. Right now, it's not looking like a soaking rain.