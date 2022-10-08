Freezing Temperatures to Move in Overnight

Crisp, cool Autumn air has returned to New England, just in time for a long holiday weekend with plenty of fall activities to enjoy!

After a damp start in far southeastern areas, the sun is now out and we’ll enjoy it for the remainder of the afternoon. High temperatures will be running 10-20 degrees cooler than yesterday, in the 50s regionwide. As cold air settles in and winds ease up overnight, chilly temperatures move in. Urban centers will be near the low 40s, while suburban and outlying communities will drop into the 30s.

This chill will bring patchy frost across the region. We will make a decent rebound into the 50s north and low 60s south during the afternoon tomorrow under plenty of sunshine. You will notice the wind though, out of the west-southwest, gusting 20-30 mph frequently during the afternoon. The far North Country will see building clouds and passing scattered rain showers; these showers represent another cold front coming in, but this front will essentially slow down, stall out then dissipate right over us.

This does mean that Monday will feature more clouds and a few showers/sprinkles, but less wind. Any wet weather that does develop will not ruin the day by any means. Temperatures will top out in the 50s north and low 60s south again. After that, high pressure will provide us with a couple beautiful fall days on Tuesday and Wednesday and a warming trend. In fact by Thursday we’ll be around 70 ahead of our next round of widespread rain.

Right now it looks like the majority of the rain will hold off until later Thursday and linger into Friday before drier and cooler air moves in behind it as seen in our exclusive 10 day forecast.