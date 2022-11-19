Freezing Temps, Dangerous Winds Move Through the Region

Saturday starts chilly with wind chills in the teens to start the morning, with cooler air holding throughout the day. Highs are in the mid and upper 30s tomorrow afternoon.

Our skies will feature plenty of sunshine with a high pressure system anchored in and winds remains steady from the west, southwest. Gusts on Sunday pick up to gusts at 45-50 mph in the Berkshires to the white and green mountains.

The Notches on Sunday may also become dangerous as the wind will be blowing strong in the surrounding mountains. If planning to drive up north that afternoon, be aware of the west to east blowing wind that afternoon.

High profile vehicles or light weight vehicles would likely have to be extra cautious on this. Sunday also brings the potential for snow in the green and white mountains and could go as far south as the Monadnock Region and possibly the Merrimack Valley late in the afternoon and evening.

In the 10-day forecast we’ll keep it cool on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, that will slowly climb up to the day before Thanksgiving, reaching highs in the upper 40s to low 50s on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving is looking quiet with variable clouds and sun as well as highs in the mid to upper 40s. The end of the week brings slightly cooler and somewhat unsettled weather on black Friday with rain in southern New England and possibly snow in the ski country and the Berkshires.