Freezing Temps Friday, Saturday Before Wintry Mix Sunday

Ocean-effect flurries and snow showers continue across the South Shore and the Cape and Islands, tapering as the afternoon goes on. This will create some new slick spots on untreated surfaces.

Our temperatures stay cold and below freezing in most places so the snowpack will stick around for quite some time. Highs today will stay in the teens to 20s north, and in the low 30s south. Tonight our lows drop to the teens and 20s again with a clear sky.

Saturday looks similar to today, only with more sunshine and slightly milder temperatures, but only by a few degrees. Still looking at highs in the 20s north and low 30s to the south.

Sunday we have a wintry mix heading our way. This system will create more nuisance conditions with snow showers in higher terrain, a mix to rain more south and east.

The forecast guidance only spits out around 1" of snow in the mountains. The rain will be very light as well in southern New England. High temperatures will be milder in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Next week we continue to see milder temperatures around 40 for the start to the week. There is an outlying model that has a weak coastal low passing by Monday into Tuesday, but as of right now we don't expect this to be the case. In this case we keep it dry both days into Wednesday.

Christmas Eve looks wet with rain showers and temperatures possibly around 50 degrees with a gusty south wind. Then we cool a tad for Christmas Day with possibly a few festive snowflakes around from isolated snow showers. We stay dry through the following weekend.