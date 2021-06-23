Fresh Air Settles Before Heat, Humidity Returns Friday

Solid soaking from the storms yesterday – for some. Sadly, that’s the only shot of significant rain we’ll have for the foreseeable future. This next dry spell will really help the drought get a foothold in parts of New England.

And dry it will be. Dewpoints plummeted overnight and will remain in the comfortable territory for the next three days. That translates to some cool mornings as well. Our low temperatures overnight will hit the low and mid 40s in some suburbs, as the skies remain clear and the cool air settles in.

Enjoy it, because we’re heading into the hot weather by the weekend once again. The path there seemed straight forward at first, but now it appears that there may be some clouds to contend with on Friday.

We could even squeeze out a shower in spots as a weak disturbance drifts in from the southeast. It’s weak enough not to get worked up over the rain threat, but significant enough not to ignore.

The heat blows in on a southwest wind Saturday and builds through the weekend and into next week. We should be looking at another heat wave for many cities and towns through midweek and the humidity will build in tandem with the heat.

It's a little too early to make projections on the holiday weekend, but some signs point to a bit of cooling late next week. Until then, soak up the sun. These are the longest days of the entire year.