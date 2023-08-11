Friday brings sunshine, lower humidity and wind gusts

Thursday night’s rain is long gone, and in its wake is a fabulous Friday. Humidity will drop, sun will shimmer, and beach weather resumes. The only caveat (minor) to the forecast is the wind. Some gusts make top 25 mph at times as our storm system from Thursday intensifies over the Maritimes.

Temps take a very small hit Friday, but still manage to make the low 80s in many spots. We’ll see the numbers rebound over the weekend back to the mid-80s as the winds shift to the south.

Saturday seems like the pick of the weekend with sunshine for much of the day. Late into the evening, storms will move in from western Mass. Some of these spill into Saturday night, and with the slow pace of this system, we *could* have leftover clouds and a pop-up shower into Sunday morning. The forecast is still a little wonky in that sense, as some of the guidance dries out the afternoon completely and we resume the nice summer weather. However, if the clouds don’t break, all is not lost. We still manage a mostly rain-free day on Sunday.

Humidity will come back a bit this weekend before the drier air returns for Monday. The pattern seems to relax a bit next week, and outside of Tuesday, things aren’t looking too bad.

Enjoy the weekend!