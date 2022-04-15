Friday Brings the Best Red Sox Home Opener Weather in Years Before a Split Weekend

The Red Sox Home Opener is upon us and our weather is shaping up to be the best in years. In years past, we have had everything at Fenway Park from snow to rain to frigid temps.

This time around, we get temperatures in the 60s and sunshine with a light breeze out to right field. The last few years have been interesting.

Here is a look at weather for the last four Home Openers:

April 1, 2021: High: 58 Low: 35 Rain & trace of snow

July 24, 2020: High: 79 Low: 70 Dry

April 9, 2019: High: 41 Low: 36 Rain

April 5, 2018: High: 43 Low: 30 Dry

This weekend will be unsettled a bit with a cold front heading into New England late Saturday afternoon and evening. A light wintry mix is possible in the highest terrain, while farther south scattered showers are likely by evening. Highs reach the 60s so prior to the rain it will be a nice spring day.

Since we have some showers around Saturday night, those early morning Easter egg hunts may be soggy. We dry off in the afternoon with highs in the 50s and a northwest breeze. A cool pool of air aloft may trigger some puffy clouds and spot showers. The showers are from daytime heating so overnight the rain chance diminishes.

Marathon Monday is going to be great this year, too! Temps in the 40s for the runners in Hopkinton, and in the 50s by the afternoon as runners cross the finish line in Boston. Showers hold off until the evening as another system heads in for Tuesday. Temperatures stay in the 50s for most of next week.