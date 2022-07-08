Friday Starts Quiet, Isolated Showers in the Evening

Friday starts quiet and mild, in the mid-60s for overnight lows.

With southerly flow, things get warmer and more humid ahead of an approaching cold front.

Though isolated, showers will push through primarily in the evening.

High temperatures are in the mid-80s. The rain won’t be enough to make a dent in the drought monitor, which recently expanded to include more of Maine and New Hampshire.

The weekend starts with clouds that should decrease throughout Saturday.

Dry conditions prevail with high pressure in place. High temperatures on Saturday are near 77 degrees. Sunday is partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Next week starts a warmup into the 80s.

With a stronger upper-level system approaching, thunderstorms look possible Wednesday, with another round possible through much of the 2nd half of next week.