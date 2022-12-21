Friday's Storm Threatens to Bring Damaging Winds, Flooding

Wednesday sees a few high clouds roll in throughout the day. Highs are in the upper 30s. This will definitely be the best day for travel. Wednesday night, clouds arrive, remaining dry. Lows in the upper 20s.

Thursday brings cloudy skies, with late day rain. Not as cold, with highs in the middle 40s.

Friday is a first alert day. Rain, and damaging winds likely. Top wind gusts over 60 mph possible. Highs in the middle and upper 50s.

On Saturday, a morning flash freeze is possible as temperatures quickly drop from the 50s into the lower 30s. Skies are sunny, with temperatures ending the day in the upper 20’s.

Christmas Day is cold and dry. One of the coldest Christmas days in years. Highs in the upper 20’s.

Monday is cold and dry, mostly sunny, with highs around 30.