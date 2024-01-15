Frigid air settles in bringing more snow this week

From floods to freezing temperatures, January has dealt us a few nasty blows. But the air that’s blowing in this morning is cold. And it intends to stay that way.

We’ll have a quiet day today, with winds easing and sun dominating. With the cold firmly entrenched, we’ll only manage upper 20s to low 30s, with very few communities cracking freezing. The wind chill will only “warm” to the 20s this afternoon, so that’s what you should be dressing for. Clouds will thicken late tonight, but temperatures will still fall to the teens and low 20s.

Instead of rain, we’re staring down two snowy weather systems this week. The first one tomorrow isn’t all that strong, but it should provide us with some light snow throughout the entire day. Accumulations will be reasonable, but not large. A general swath of 2-4 with more of an emphasis on the 2-3” than the 4” should cover it. The South Shore near the coast and all the way to Cape Cod and the Islands may see snow mixed with rain as winds will be onshore until the tail end of the event. Although we’re expecting the pace of the snow to be steady, travel will be slippery in spots through the day.

Cold will follow this storm and keep the peace through the end of the week. We’ll finish with another swipe from a storm on Friday night. This one looks a little meatier, with a larger swath of snow. Right now, it favors southeast Mass, but with just a small jog in the track, we’d all be vulnerable.

Of course, plenty of updates are ahead through the week. Make yours a good one!