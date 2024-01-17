Frigid wind chills Wednesday, light snow expected this week

The deep freeze set in swiftly Tuesday night, but we're still dealing with the aftermath Wednesday morning.

If you were one of the communities that saw temperatures sneak above freezing Tuesday, then you're likely chipping ice from your stoop and your car Wednesday morning. Roads should be OK after a night of salting and sanding but be vigilant on your way to work and school.

Plenty of sun to greet us Wednesday morning, and plenty more through the day. The wind chill, however, is another matter. Single digits and teens will only improve to the low 20s Wednesday afternoon as the breeze persists into the evening. It has the hallmark of a midwinter day, and it looks like it will continue into the weekend.

We'll see more clouds slide into the picture Thursday. While winds drop off, the lack of sun will make it feel cold. Highs don't get very far anyway. We'll hold in the upper 20s.

More clouds Friday as we watch a storm glide far to our south and east into Saturday morning. This storm is large enough to give us a glancing shot at some snow showers — or even ocean-effect snow — across southeast Massachusetts.

Right now, our greatest chance for accumulation is on the South Shore and out through the Cape and Islands. We'll watch this one closely, of course.

Cold bears down over the weekend — especially Saturday, yikes — then it's a gradual warmup next week as we return to the 30s and 40s.

Stay warm!