See the shooting stars: When to catch the Geminid meteor shower in New England

A cold front marching across New England Wednesday clears just in time to allow for clearing after a blossom of late-day clouds, with the likely exception of the far North Country.

And as the sky clears, the Geminid meteor shower will be on display in the sky over New England.

The Geminids are different from many meteor showers, as they originate from an asteroid, not a comet! Often, meteorites are the product of dust and debris left in the wake of a passing comet, but in the case of the Geminids, asteroid 3200 Phaethon is responsible for the more dense collection of dust that burns up upon striking the Earth’s atmosphere, creating the bright streaks of light across our night sky.

Named the Geminids because of they appear to emanate from the constellation Gemini, you really can look almost anywhere in the night sky from 10 p.m. Wednesday night through predawn Thursday to enjoy these meteorites.

That said, looking about 40 degrees above the horizon in the northeast sky marks a good starting point for the night, and it’s always best to be away from city lights, though the brighter Geminids would even be visible from areas with light pollution.

A meteor of Geminid meteor shower streaks across the night sky over the Lhasa River on Dec. 14, 2022 in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region of China.

Technically, the best time to view the show will be prior to dawn Thursday morning — and it’s worth noting, like many meteor showers, the Geminids aren’t confined to only one night: although not as impressive, some meteors will be seen in the nights ahead, as well.

One more important note! If you’re headed out tonight, dress for wintry air. The aforementioned cold front crossing New England Wednesday will have opened the door to chilly temperatures dropping into the 20s Wednesday night with a wind chill in the teens and even the single digits in Northern New England!