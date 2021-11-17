Get Ready for Temps Nearing 70 on This Mid-November Thursday in New England

Clouds continue to increase Wednesday as a warm front heads towards New England. That means that our temperatures slowly increase from the 30s north and 40s south this evening with many areas reaching their highs tonight.

Scattered snow showers are likely to hang around far northern New England all evening, with a change to a wintry mix and some ice as temperatures rise. The precipitation mix changes to rain near the Canadian border by Thursday morning and the rain lifts north during the day.

A surge of warm and more humid air heads in Thursday as the warm front is in Canada and the wind gusts from the southwest. Highs will soar to the 50s north, 60s to the low 70s south. It will feel like a breezy and warm spring day.

The cold front holds off bringing in rain until late evening northwest, and until overnight for Boston. The line of rain moves through all night, ending late morning Friday from west to east.

Another boundary sweeps through Friday afternoon and will trigger scattered snow showers in higher terrain as temps crash to the 30s and 40s for highs.

A lunar eclipse will take place Friday morning, but we don’t have a great chance of seeing it, since rain and clouds will be around before dawn.

At least our travel forecast looks better in the northeast this weekend. Sunshine and dry weather takes over both, days with highs in the 30s north, 40s south.

A storm system is brewing for Sunday night, Monday and into Tuesday. This looks like a low pressure system that passes to our north and swings in another cold front, with lingering snow showers in higher terrain Tuesday.

Boston will see rain and a little gusty wind Monday, turning blustery Tuesday.

Stay tuned to the latest forecast updates on this storm and how it will impact travel prior to Thanksgiving.

