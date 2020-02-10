Gloomy Start to the Week

Yuck! That's one way you could sum up the weather Monday.

Unfortunately, we won't see a ton of the sun this week. Clouds will gain the upper hand. We aren't expecting significant amounts of precipitation, but it will be enough to require either an umbrella or rain jacket on and off throughout the week.

For the first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary Tuesday, the weather looks to be mostly cloudy with a few showers around. It's possible that we could mix in a few snowflakes in the mountains.

Wednesday, we will catch a break from the gloom with sunshine returning for the day. Temperatures will reach the mid 40s.

Some heavier rain will return for Thursday. Up to an inch or even an inch and a half of rain will be possible.

The end of the week and start to the weekend look seasonably cold with temperatures hovering around freezing. At this point, the weekend is looking dry and temperatures will begin to moderate by Sunday.

The following week looks to remain unsettled with numerous rain and perhaps snow chances. Stay tuned!