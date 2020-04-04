Weather

Gloomy Weather Done For Now

We will enter into another unsettled stretch with showers returning by mid to late week

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Our gloomy weather is done for now. Even though it wasn’t the brightest day today, at least the sun did poke out from time to time. The chill did linger temperatures will be a bit milder by Sunday.

Tomorrow will feature a mixture of sun and clouds, with clouds winning out by the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west. Aside from some clouds and showers you won’t really notice that the front has moved through, because the air behind the cold front will be just as warm as the air in front of it.

Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 50s during the afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday look to be the picks of the week with temperatures in the low 60s for many and a lot of sunshine.

We will enter into another unsettled stretch with showers returning by mid to late week. Even with the showers temperatures will remain mild in the mid 50s.

