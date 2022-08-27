Gorgeous Final Weekend of August

Gorgeous weekend after the severe weather that rolled through yesterday. And left us with numerous reports of wind damage, flash flooding and accumulation of rain in excess of One inch: Hingham 1.70”, Weymouth 2.04”, Canton 2.70”, Needham 1.08”, Leicester 1.12”.

Today and tonight enjoying much drier conditions. Cannot rule out isolated showers across the interior. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun, with more sun to the west with temperatures being warmer in those areas. Along the coast a sea breeze will develop keeping those temps cooler and nice conditions for a beach day.

As the evening approaches, temps will fall to the 60s with lower dewpoints.

Looking ahead, Sunday is looking warm and seasonable with heat and humidity building early next week. Dry weather for Monday with increasing chance for showers and storms Tuesday late in the day into Wednesday.

Thursday will be transition day with conditions improving late in the day and a beautiful weekend ahead.