Gorgeous Stretch of Weather Continues

Wow – what a Saturday. After highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s today for many of us, we’ll gradually cool down this evening and tonight.

There may be an isolated shower in Vermont, courtesy of a weakening cold front coming in. Otherwise, clear skies and a light wind would typically mean we’d be pretty chilly for this time of year – but the airmass over us just isn’t that cold. Overnight lows will be in the 40s for many to 50s in the urban centers to Cape Cod.

High pressure will still be in control of our weather tomorrow, so expect another fantastic day. Sun will mix with some middle and high altitude clouds at times, and our highs will be a few degrees cooler than today. Our next disturbance approaches by Monday, bringing clouds and scattered showers and downpours; it shouldn’t be raining the entire day, but I’d certainly have the wet weather gear with you.

Some steadier and heavier elements of rain will push through Monday night into Tuesday and could be accompanied by some rumbles of thunder.

Right now, it appears that the rain will end from west to east during the late morning to early afternoon respectively, with partial clearing after that.

Behind this system, a shot of cool air will move in and stick around through midweek with highs in the 50s. A vast areas of high pressure will be the dominant feature on the weather map again though, meaning a mostly dry, fair stretch of weather. It looks like this will last into next weekend too with a moderating trend in temperatures, back to above normal levels by Saturday and Sunday.

After that, our next chance of some unsettled weather comes back on Monday and Tuesday as seen in our exclusive 10 day forecast.