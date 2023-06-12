Great start to Monday, then threat of storms return

We’ve got a beautiful, dry start to our Monday. Temperatures are to rise to the upper 70s and 80s during the day, but rain and storms will come knocking at our door by the evening.

The upper low that produced rain and storms over the Great Lakes and into the deep south Sunday has been tracking closer into the East Coast and now offers unsettled weather for us with potential thunderstorms.

These storms may bring along heavy rain at times, gusty winds and thunder. Rainfall amounts may range from half an inch to an inch. Locally, heavier amounts are possible under the stronger downpours. The rain will likely exit Tuesday morning and give way to a drier afternoon and periods of sun. Temperatures Tuesday will likely remain mostly in the 70s.

More 70s continue for the rest of the work week for Boston, but the rain will make another visit. Wednesday may produce strong to severe storms. With some rain still in the forecast before we wrap up the work week, our first half of the following weekend is looking okay for now; sunny and highs in the 70s for next Saturday.