Gusty Wind, Warmer Temps Before Arctic Air Returns

We made it through the bitter air! Temps are on the mend and the next two days feature a foray into the 40s with the cold in full retreat. However, we’re again confronted with a bit of a wind chill.

Although 40s sound mild, the gusty southerly winds will make it feel pretty chilly throughout the day today. We’re expecting some gusts to top 30 (and near 40 mph on the Cape) later in the afternoon. If it’s trash day in your neighborhood, get ready to chase the cans and recycle bins.

Tomorrow’s wind backs off considerably as the temperatures peak in the mid-40s. This will be our final day in the thaw as the cold comes hurling back in for the weekend. This next spat of wind has me a little more concerned for isolated power outages as the gusts peak near 40/45 - and even 50+ on Cape Cod.

It’s the combination of the return of arctic high pressure and a developing behemoth of a storm over eastern Nova Scotia. The former will ensure we see highs fall back to the teens and low 20s Saturday, while the latter may deliver a few snow/rain showers to the Cape Friday night.

Arctic air has a grip on the weekend forecast, as we work out the details of another pending storm late Sunday and into Monday. I’ll warn you right now -- there’s plenty of potential for a blockbuster snow storm if the pieces all fall into line. There’s also potential that it goes to a soaking rain.

We are certain there’s a storm brewing, but the track still needs to be sorted out. The one major player that seems to be getting the most attention (and throwing more weight in the snowy camp) is the aforementioned arctic high pressure system. It’s often a major player in classic nor’easter setups, and its presence over Northern New England looms large in the late weekend weather charts.

Plenty of time for us to peruse the data and sort through the scenarios. We’ll be on it every step of the way.