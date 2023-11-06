Have an umbrella handy Tuesday, chances of showers with snow possible to the north

It's a cool start to the work week Monday with temperatures generally running 45 to 50 degrees regionwide this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

While the majority of us will be dry on Monday, an approaching warm front will touch off a few isolated showers this evening, which will turn to more scattered showers after midnight tonight.

It will be cold enough in northern Maine for the precipitation to be in the form of snow, dropping a coating to 2 inches in the crown of Maine by dawn Tuesday.

Otherwise, you may want the umbrella on standby Tuesday for a round of rain showers in the morning to midday, and another quick passing shower in the afternoon to early evening as a cold front crosses the region.

In between, sun will break out and our temperatures will be quite mild for November, in the 60s to near 70. A sharp shift in the temperature arrives on Wednesday, despite ample sunshine, our highs will only be in the middle to upper 40s and with a stiff northwest wind gusting to 30 miles per hour, wind chill values will be in the upper 30s.

The next disturbance moves in on Wednesday night into Thursday marked most notably with a band of rain and mixed precipitation through the interior. That may mean a bit of a slow and slippery start Thursday morning in parts of central and northern New England and Worcester County north and west in southern New England.

Right now, snow accumulation looks like it would be on the order of a coating to 1 inch or so in those areas. Friday brings a few leftover mountain mixed showers and a cool day otherwise before a ridge of high pressure builds in for the weekend providing us with dry and seasonably cool Saturday and Sunday.

Next week looks fairly quiet too with plenty of sun and at or slightly below normal temperatures in the 40s to low 50s as seen in our exclusive 10 day forecast.