Heat and Humidity Build This Weekend

A very weak wave of tropical energy swirled over southeastern New England today. A few locations picked up more than a third of an inch of rain, from eastern Massachusetts to the Maine mid-coast, where we have had some thunder around lunchtime.

In western and northern New England we had sunshine with highs near 80, even as temperatures stuck in the 60s in parts of Maine where clouds and fog continued to hang tough. That wave of low pressure is falling apart for a mostly dry evening, with just a chance of a spot shower or two given the moistened atmosphere. Low temperatures will remain in the 60s given low clouds and increasing dew points.

It's muggy overnight, with lows in the 60s to low 70s, along with low clouds and fog that will eventually dissipate tomorrow as sunshine increases during the afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the 80s, with dew points in the mid to upper 60s, leading to a humid feel to the air. Winds will be blowing from the southwest 8 to 10 mph, gusting 20 to 25 mph. A spot shower or thunderstorm is possible across the interior.

Sunday looks brighter and warmer with highs near 90, marking the start of our second heat wave of the season. Showers and thunderstorms are like a daily occurrence next week across the North Country as a series of disturbances and frontal boundaries cross the region. Expect temperatures to rise into the upper 80s to low 90s, with heat indices reaching into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. A persistent southwest flow will allow warmth to build and continue right through the middle of next week.

The heat may not break until late next week, hopefully setting up a less hot and somewhat drier weather for Independence Day next weekend, as seen in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.