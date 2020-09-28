Heat and Humidity Continue as Scattered Showers, Storms Move in on Tuesday

We finally have some decent rainfall in the forecast over the next few days. All this heat and humidity continue to build and it feels like it's going to rain out there at any moment.

But the best areas for the lift are across Cape Cod, Maine and Vermont and there's where we have had scattered showers today through tonight. Overnight lows will stay rather warm and the humidity levels are so high that patchy fog and drizzle will develop again.

Tuesday morning our showers continue across the same areas as today. Highs again reach the 70s to low 80s as our humidity remains high. By Tuesday evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms move in ahead of a cold front from out west.

The rain moves in from west to east Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. There is a small chance that any thunderstorm has the potential to become strong or severe.

The heavy rain in such a short period of time could bring in localized flooding. Wind will mix down from an upper-level jet so we're expecting gusty south winds around 30 mph Wednesday morning.

Another round of rain will be possible Wednesday into Thursday as the cold front is stalled over our area. Highs again will be in the 70s with high humidity, but lowering Thursday.

A third rain chance moves in Friday afternoon as we get another frontal boundary to pass through. Highs lower to the low 60s by the weekend with refreshing air and dry weather!

Next week our highs maybe even cooler in the upper 50s. This is a real fall feel with the cooler air coinciding with peak foliage across northern New England and reaching central New England.