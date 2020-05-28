forecast

Heat, Humidity Thursday Ahead of Possible Thunderstorms Friday

Today and tomorrow will be warm and humid again with will be warm and humid again with showers and thunderstorms possible throughout Friday

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Records were shattered across parts of Vermont yesterday.

It was the hottest May Day recorded in the city of Burlington, with a high temperature of 95°. Today will be hot, but maybe not quite as hot due to some cloud cover. Pop up showers and thunderstorms will be possible once again. With high levels of humidity, it will be uncomfortable.

Tomorrow will be warm and humid again. Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. One or two storms may be strong to severe.

Next weekend starts off cooler with high temperatures into the 70s on Saturday, but we will warm up into the 80s by the second half of the weekend. showers will be possible Saturday, especially during the morning. Sunday will be beautiful with lower humidity and temperatures into the 70s. Showers and cooler weather is forecast to start next week.

