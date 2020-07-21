Heat Remains, Humidity Wanes Before Mid-Week Showers

Tuesday is similar to Monday in one regard - it’s hot. The significant and noticeable difference comes with the feeling of the air.

Humidity has decreased substantially, bidding farewell to heat index values and thick air, replacing it with a rare, dry summer heat in New England. Temperatures will still boost to around 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon, continuing the heat wave into day four in many communities of southern New England, particularly inland.

At New England beaches, feeble sea breezes will kick up during the afternoon and the northern half of New England will likely fall just short of 90°. But it will be a phenomenal day of relatively comfortable summer heat evolves for one and all.

Tuesday evening may offer our last, best opportunity to view Comet NEOWISE in the northwest sky, just a small distance off the horizon shortly after sundown. Clouds will start increasing as soon as Wednesday morning and probably impact the viewing opportunities until Friday.

After a comfortable night of sleep Tuesday under partly cloudy skies, clouds will increase and thicken Wednesday as humid air makes a rather expected return northward given it’s July in New England. As clouds thicken Wednesday, temperatures will be cooler, which is owed to less sunshine.

The chance of showers increases by Wednesday mid-day and afternoon, particularly in southern New England. In fact, as the humid air returns from the southwest by day’s end, the chance of embedded thunder rises for southern New England and especially for Connecticut, where some storms could be strong by evening.

Occasional and periodic showers will shift to northern New England later Wednesday through the evening, while southern New England squarely transitions back into humidity heading into Thursday.

Thursday will be a day marked by muggy high temperatures in the 80s and periodic showers and thunderstorms as a weak storm center and associated cold front approaches.

Behind that cold front, drier air will start to decrease our humidity Friday, though the process may end up slow enough to allow for an isolated inland shower or thunderstorm Friday afternoon.

Regardless, our First Alert Weather Team is predicting a dome of high pressure – fair weather – to move southeast out of Canada and directly over New England this weekend, making pleasant air and dry weather likely for both weekend days before humidity and heat rebuilds for at least the start to middle of next week in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.